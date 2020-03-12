|
|
Debra Marie Robinson 1952 - 2020
North Franklin - Debra Carragher Robinson passed away in the early morning of March 5, 2020, at her home.
She grew up in northeastern Connecticut, the eldest of five children, graduated from Killingly High School in 1971, and finished first in her class at Quinebaug Valley Community College in 1973 serving as the first class president. She continued her studies and completed a bachelor's degree, while living on Long Island for many years.
Debra suffered from constant medical ailments from early childhood, at times being unable to walk. These continued on and off throughout her life, but never the less she persevered. She raised a child, Benjamin Robinson completely on her own, and dedicated her life to making sure he would have the best one possible.
There will be no memorial as she wished that those that knew her remember fond memories of her as she lived, hopefully with a laugh.
In lieu of flowers she would much prefer an act of kindness toward a stranger.
She was predeceased by her stepfather, Raymond Doten, and her mother, Jeanine Girardin Doten.
She is survived by her son, Benjamin, who lives on Long Island, his wife Mariola, and her grandchildren, Emme and Benjamin Bogdan, in addition to her siblings, Judi, Francis, Francine, and Douglas Carragher, and her cats Jake and Rubino who are currently up for adoption.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020