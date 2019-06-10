|
Denise D. Malone 1955 - 2019
Canterbury - Denise D. Malone, 63, of Canterbury, CT passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday June 2, 2019.
She was born on August 15, 1955 in Norwich, CT, a daughter to the late Beatrice Irene (Crowley) and Arthur H. Freeman, who survives her.
A devoted mother and grandmother, Denise always put the needs of everyone else above her own. She worked at Better Val-U in Plainfield for many years where she enjoyed talking to customers and hearing about their lives.
Denise is survived by her son Gregg and his wife Lynsey Malone and her grandchildren Garrett and Colton; son Gary Malone; her brothers David Freeman and friend Dot Auger, Michael and his wife Donna Freeman; sisters Linda and her husband Frank Skut, Sheila and her husband Jerry LePine; along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sister Cindy Piolunek, and her husband Gary Malone.
There will be a graveside service held in Deans Cemetery in Canterbury on Saturday, June 15th at 11:00 AM, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to The National MS Society. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 10 to June 12, 2019