Denise R. Hutchinson 1940 - 2019

N. Grosvenordale - Denise R. (Archambault) Hutchinson, 79, of Faucher St, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at UMass Memorial Healthcare. She was the loving wife of Glenn C. Hutchinson. Born in Putnam, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Bernadette (Coderre) Archambault.

Mrs. Hutchinson worked as a secretary for Archambault Insurance. She enjoyed flower gardening and was a devout member of St. Joseph Church in N. Grosvenordale. She was also a member of the Columbiettes, and a trip coordinator for the Thompson Senior Citizens.

In addition to her husband, Denise is survived by her daughters, Marie Harris and her husband Brian of Granby, and Andrea Coderre and her husband Stephen of Putnam; her brothers, Msg. Henry Archambault of Taftville, Charles Archambault of N. Grosvenordale, and Paul Archambault of P.A.; her grandchildren, Amanda Coderre, Angela Harris and Katia Harris. She was predeceased by her son, Philip Hutchinson; her daughter, Barbara Hutchinson; her brothers, Rev. Richard Archambault, Maurice Archambault, Bernard Archambault and Leon Archambault; and her sister, Jean Brodeur.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Denise's family from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday April 8, 2019 in the Valade Funeral Home and Crematory, 23 Main St., N. Grosvenordale, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial .in St. Joseph Church, 18 Main St., N. Grosvenordale, CT at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852. For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.