Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Denise Huffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Denise Rotival Huffman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Denise Rotival Huffman Obituary
Rev. Denise Rotival Huffman 1941 - 2020
Roanoke VA - Passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020, in Roanoke Virginia, which she had made her home for five decades.
Born in Winter Park Florida, raised in Woodstock Connecticut and Paris France, she was the daughter of Maurice E.H. Rotival and Leila Holt Rotival.
Denise was predeceased by her husband, Maynard D. Huffman and brother, Alexander "Sandy" H. Rotival.
She leaves behind her son, Andrew Bowen Stocker, of Luzern, Switzerland and daughter, Clarissa Denise Garvey, of The Villages, Florida.
Denise lived a remarkable life of volunteering and community involvement. Following a move to Puerto Rico, she relocated to Roanoke, becoming a Reverend in the United Methodist Church where she ministered and cared for the Hispanic community, which until her death remained involved in supporting.
Denise will be laid to rest in private ceremonies with public memorials held in Roanoke and Woodstock when social gatherings are permitted.
She will be greatly missed by not only her extended family but the many people whose lives she touched and helped to improve while on this earth.
Condolences may be shared with the family at [email protected]
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 22 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Denise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -