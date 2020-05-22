|
|
Rev. Denise Rotival Huffman 1941 - 2020
Roanoke VA - Passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020, in Roanoke Virginia, which she had made her home for five decades.
Born in Winter Park Florida, raised in Woodstock Connecticut and Paris France, she was the daughter of Maurice E.H. Rotival and Leila Holt Rotival.
Denise was predeceased by her husband, Maynard D. Huffman and brother, Alexander "Sandy" H. Rotival.
She leaves behind her son, Andrew Bowen Stocker, of Luzern, Switzerland and daughter, Clarissa Denise Garvey, of The Villages, Florida.
Denise lived a remarkable life of volunteering and community involvement. Following a move to Puerto Rico, she relocated to Roanoke, becoming a Reverend in the United Methodist Church where she ministered and cared for the Hispanic community, which until her death remained involved in supporting.
Denise will be laid to rest in private ceremonies with public memorials held in Roanoke and Woodstock when social gatherings are permitted.
She will be greatly missed by not only her extended family but the many people whose lives she touched and helped to improve while on this earth.
Condolences may be shared with the family at [email protected]
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 22 to May 24, 2020