|
|
Dennis J. Matteau 1949 - 2020
Plainfield - Dennis J. Matteau, 70, passed away on Feb. 3, 2020 following a lengthy illness.
Dennis was born in Quebec, Canada on April 7, 1949, a son to the late Julienne (Rouillard) and Lionel Matteau. He is survived by his wife Cynthia J. (Frechette) Matteau.
Although born in Canada, Dennis spent most all of his life in Plainfield. He honorably served his country in the United States Army, serving in Vietnam, and worked for the P&W Railroad retiring after 32 years. Dennis loved working with his hands and could often be found cutting wood, working on small engines and enjoying time spent on his tractors. When not working on projects Dennis enjoyed his daily trips to McDonalds having a cup of coffee with friends.
In addition to his wife Cynthia, Dennis was survived by his children Melissa Davis of Dayville, Brian K. Griffin of Dayville, Bruce K. Griffin of Thompson, Ronald H. Griffin Jr. of Plainfield; brothers Roger Matteau of Canterbury, David Matteau of Plainfield; sisters Rachel Fontaine of Moosup, Gaetane Brunelle of Plainfield, Celeste St. James of Moosup; seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Dennis is predeceased by his sister Rejeanne Lyons.
Services are private and there will be no calling hours.
For online condolences http://www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020