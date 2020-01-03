|
Devin Scott Makara 1998 - 2019
Durham - Devin Scott Makara, age 21, of Durham took the hand of an angel on December 30, 2019 at Hartford Hospital surrounded by his family, as he lost his battle with addiction. Beloved son of Tiffany A. Pucci-Makara and the late David Scott Makara. Devin was born in New London on September 25, 1998. He was a 2016 graduate of Vinal Technical High School in Middletown, CT and continued to work in construction, specializing in HVAC. Devin was an extremely loving, charismatic young man. He adored the time spent with his daughter, however had many interests of his own. He could usually be seen indulging in meatball calzones or an entire package of Oreo cookies. Along with his love for the outdoors and activities such as ATV riding, camping, hiking, and bonfires, Devin was extremely creative. One could always find him tinkering with new projects of which he was eager to begin, but rarely could finish before indulging into something new. He leaves behind his daughter Kendra Grace Makara, three sisters, Kayla Makara, Morgan Hughes, Marissa Peterson, two brothers Caleb Hughes and David Forlini, Jr. His grandparents William and Christine Kuhn, Joseph and Starlene Makara, Anthony (deceased) and Judith Pucci and Grandpa Randy. Devin cherished relationships with Stephen Hughes, David Forlini and Mykaela Farrenkopf. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 330 Notch Hill Road, North Branford on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Celebration of Life ceremony will take place in late January 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Speaks Out, Inc., 214B Thames Street, Groton, CT 06340 and/or Brookdale Recovery, 2455 Back Mountain Road, Scotrun, PA 18355. These two organizations help addicts and their families cope with addiction and fight for change.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020