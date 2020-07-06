Dewey H. Woodworth 1936 - 2020
Hillsboro, NH - Dewey H. Woodworth, Jr. passed on June 28, 2020 at his home in Hillsboro, NH surrounded by close family and friends. Dewey was born on January 21, 1936 in Norwich, Ct, the son of Dewey and Antonia Woodworth. He leaves behind his wife of 35 years, Juliana; his sons, Dewey D. Woodworth, Jeffrey D. Woodworth, Randy S. Woodworth; his stepsons, Christopher Duncklee and Jonathan Duncklee; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Dewey's father died at young, his mother and sister raised him. Dewey's love of farming started at a young age. In high school he was president of the Future Farmers of America. Later, he became involved in the family business, the Norwalk -Wilbert Vault Co. Eventually he was elected National president of the Wilbert Vault Manufacturers Assoc. He expanded the precast business to other products successfully. He was involved in the Yantic Fire department. He bought some land and built a home complete for his farming passion. There he and his family raised many different animals. He liked helping his friends and offering a kind word. He worked hard and always challenged himself fixing whatever was broken. His dog and goats were his pets. Working alongside him was his devoted wife.
Funeral services will be a graveside service at Maplewood Cemetery Norwich, CT on Thursday, 7/09/2020, at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers send donations to FFA.org
. Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.