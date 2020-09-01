1/1
Dian A. Audoin
Dian A. Audoin 1934 - 2020
Oakdale - Dian A. Audoin, 85, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, while sleeping peacefully at her home of 54 years, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Dian was born September 30, 1934 in Lowell, MA, the daughter of the late Anthony and Oneida (Gelinas) Desrosiers. Dian graduated from Lowell High School in 1952.
She married the late Alan K. Audoin on October 23, 1954 at the Immaculate Conception Church in Lowell, MA., who predeceased her on August 29,1980.
She was the beloved mother of Alan K. Audoin Jr., daughter Linda M. Pramberger, grandmother of Trasielyn, Brittany, Justin, Quinn, Ali, Megan, Brooklyn and 5 great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband Alan K. Audoin, daughter Debora A. Knowles, sister Dolores Robillard, and brothers William and Wallace Raymond.
Dian lived a full life and was a dedicated mother. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She loved becoming a grandmother and eventually a great grandmother. She never met a stranger and would go out of her way to help anyone. She worked as a secretary at Northeast Utilities at Millstone station for over 19 years, a job which she loved. Dian was a communicant of Our Lady of the Lakes Church in Oakdale. She enjoyed her time spent at Montville Senior Center and especially loved to go on trips. She had a passion for the women's Uconn Basketball Team. She enjoyed going to the movies and playing cards with friends. Dian truly loved life to the fullest through simple pleasures, a person of faith, a great friend, and a wonderful mother and grandmother. She will be truly missed by all that knew her.
Calling hours will be held at the Montville Funeral Home of Church and Allen, 53 Rte 32, on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 4pm to 7pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, 752 Norwich Salem Tpke, Oakdale on Friday at 10 am, meeting directly at the church. Burial will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers Memorial donations in Dian Audion's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Alzheimer's Association of CT.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
