Diana A. Viau
Diana A. Viau 1945 - 2020
Uncasville - Diana A. Viau, 75, of Uncasville, and formerly of Voluntown, died Wednesday morning, November 4, 2020, at Apple Rehab at Orchard Grove.
She was born in Norwich, September 11, 1945, the daughter of the late Henry and Pearl Rita (Robert) Viau.
Diana was last employed as a distribution clerk at the former John Meyer's in Norwich before retiring.
Diana is survived by one sister, Delina Beauregard and her husband Robert of Baltic; and three nephews.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery in Baltic. Mask and social distancing will be required. There are no calling hours.
Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
