Diane B. Crampfield 1936 - 2020Mystic - Diane B. Crampfield, 84, died at L M Hospital on November 9, 2020.She was born February 25, 1936, to the late Ruth Dorne and Guy W. Browne Sr. at Nicky's Private Hospital in Norwich.From the time she was three she was riding her Dad's ponies and horses. She competed in her teens at horse shows and rodeos. She loved all animals especially her dog Maggie she leaves behind.She lived in Quaker Hill most of her life in the stone house until she moved to Oakdale 30 years ago. She went to Quaker Hill School graduating in 1949.She went to the Williams Memorial Institute, class of 1953 and went to work at personal finance in New London, also known as Beneficial. She loved her customers.Diane married the late Winslow E. Crampfield on February 25, on her 20th birthday. Together they raised two daughters that survive her, Laurie Schlink and her husband Robert, and Christine Guntner and her husband Vincent with whom she resided with for the last 3 years. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Kim and Brian Rouisse, Heather Schlink and her spouse Ryan Hendrickson, Robert and Jessica Schlink; seven great-grandchildren, Alex, Josh, Jaxson, Bella, Grace, Olivia, and Parker; her niece, Linda Herstine; and her best friend, Debbie Parise at the Hair Stop in Waterford. She was predeceased by her husband Winslow, and two brothers Guy W. Browne Jr. and Leslie J. Browne.Due to COVID-19 the services will be private. Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London, assisted the family with the arrangements. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the guest book.