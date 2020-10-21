Diane E. Bardsley, PhD & SPHR 1947 - 2020

Thornton, CO - Diane E. Bardsley of Thornton, CO, and formerly of Woodstock, CT, departed this earthly orb on October 19, 2020, after a lengthy battle with the sundry ravages of Alzheimer's.

She was born to John D. and Flemming Bardsley on December 22, 1947 in Stamford, CT.

Among the highlights of her childhood was meeting President Dwight D. Eisenhower in Berlin, NH, on June 25, 1955, when he was en route to make a speech in Milan, NH. Ike stopped to salute a huge 46-star flag that draped the Bardsley's 'front porch. Diane's great grandmother made the flag.

As an adult, she was an elementary teacher who made the financial leap to the corporate world to support her family better. The years passed; she was promoted to lucrative positions in some of the nation's major banks and insurance companies. She was a Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) and VP of CT and MA mega-firms. Upon retirement, she moved to CO to become a helpful grandmother, a role that she fulfilled admirably until Alzheimer's began to plague her.

Her surviving family includes: three brothers: John D. Bardsley, Jr. of Port St. Lucie, Fl, Corey E. Bardsley of Brooklyn, CT, and Steven P. Bardsley of Stamford, CT; her daughter and grandchildren are Ailla Avery, Saija Avery, and Wynne Avery of Erie, CO. Three nieces and a nephew also survive her.

Loving daughter, sister, aunt, mother, and grandmother R.I.P., for you have "slipped the surly bonds of earth... and touched the face of God."



