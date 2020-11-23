1/1
Diane Lennon
1941 - 2020
Plainfield - Diane P. Lennon, 79, of Plainfield passed away peacefully at her home Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. She was born in New London Sept. 1, 1941. She was predeceased by her husband John Lennon. Diane was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She worked as a paralegal for several area law firms including Atty Ralph Bergman, Kanabis & Houle, and Cotter, Greenfield & Manfredi.
She loved the holidays and enjoyed mailing Christmas gifts all across the country. Having been retired for years, she enjoyed keeping in touch with her longtime friends from Fitch Senior High School, Class of 1959. She was very active on social media with friends and family. She loved going to the casinos to play her favorite slot machines.
She is survived by her brother, Raymond Noyce Jr.; sons, David Dick and his wife Debbie, Kevin Dick and his wife Gina, John Dick Jr. and his wife Cindy, Keith Geer and his wife Jess; eight grandchildren, Samantha, Jaime, Kevin, Dylan, Kyle, Kaitlyn, Keith Jr. and Kelsey; and nine great-grandchildren, Kaylee, James, Ella, Brooklyn, Nataliah, Britney, Scarlett, Jaxson and Lakeland.
There will be a celebration of life planned at a later date and time.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
595 Norwich Road
Plainfield, CT 06374
(860) 564-2296
