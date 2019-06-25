|
Diane M. Williams-Krupczak 1964 - 2019
Uncasville - Diane M. Williams-Krupczak, 55, a longtime Uncasville resident, died on Monday, June 24, 2019. For six years she struggled with the physical challenges of cancer, but it never diminished her fighting spirit and love of life. Born in Norwich on May 2, 1964 she was the daughter of the late Catherine T. Williams and was the loving wife of Paul J. Krupczak. They knew instantly that they were soul mates and enjoyed 32 years of love, laughter, and happiness.
After 22 years as a customer service representative for the federal government she was forced to retire due to her health.
Diane will be greatly missed and forever loved.
In addition to her husband Paul, she is survived by two sisters, Kathi and husband Eric, Danielle and husband Keith; brother Kenny and wife Sherri; nieces and nephews Sophia, Miles, Hannah, Renna, and Carisa; and two brothers in law, Mike and wife Jaye and Dan and wife Lisa.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Church Norwichtown, 57 W Town St, Norwich. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 5–7 pm at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 141 Central Ave, Norwich.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 25 to June 27, 2019