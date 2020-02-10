|
Dianne M. Wallis 1949 - 2020
Colchester - Dianne M. Wallis, 70, of Colchester, formerly of South Windham, died Friday, February 7, 2020, after a motor vehicle accident.
Dianne was born on December 22, 1949, in Windham and was predeceased by her parents, Francis Clark and Esther Dominique, her stepfather George Dominique, as well as her brother Ernest Gesner.
Initially, Dianne worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse, and after raising her family enjoyed a long a career working with children in area Montessori schools.
Dianne appreciated gardening and was passionate about child advocacy.
She is survived by her two children, Wendy Bayer and spouse Bryan Bayer of Mount Airy, Maryland, and Heather Massicotte and spouse Marc Massicotte of Lebanon, CT; grandchildren, Shaelyn and Anya Bayer; Ella, Victoria, and Cuyler Massicotte; sisters, Kathleen Clark, Gail Creed, Shirley Ogazalek, and Paula Dominique; brothers, Richard Gesner, Irving Gesner, and Mitchell Dominique; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Potter Funeral Home, 456 Jackson St., Willimantic, with a service to follow at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made in Dianne's memory to the Gift of Adoption Fund, giftofadoption.org.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020