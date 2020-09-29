1/1
Dolores I. Cydylo
Dolores I. Cydylo 1938 - 2020
Colchester - Dolores I. Cydylo, 82, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Harrington Court in Colchester.
Born in Taftville, March 19, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Ferdinand and Flora (Bissonette) Burelle and was the loving wife of Richard Cydylo Sr. for 38 years until his passing on September 6, 1991.
After living in Germany for several years while Richard was serving with the U.S. Army, they returned to the States and lived in New Jersey before returning to Connecticut. They lived in Taftville for a short time before moving to Cedar Street.
Dolores began her working career at the former Mr. Big Department store where she was the "lady in the back" working mostly in lay-aways. She worked in the kitchen at Norwich Hospital for several years before taking a position as a mail carrier at the University of Connecticut in Storrs where she proudly drove a box truck as part of her duties.
She was a woman of strong faith and a devout Catholic who attended Mass on a weekly basis and sometimes even on a daily basis.
Dolores's greatest joy in life was being a mother. She loved spending time with family and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was so proud of all of them. She will be greatly missed and forever loved.
She is survived by her children, Richard Cydylo Jr. and wife Judy, Dolores Thayer and husband Rich, Laurie Cydylo-Bousquet and husband Ben, and Mark Cydylo; grandchildren, Jed Couture, Lee Couture, Joseph Couture, Eli Couture, Aaron Couture, Christopher Larsen, Courtney Cydylo, Matthew Cydylo, Richie Thayer III, Rachel Thayer-Tarner, and Louis Bousquet; great-grandchildren, Garret, Alec, Stone, Emersyn, Rich IV, and Rain; and her brother Rene Burelle. In addition to her husband she was predeceased by two daughters, Betty Jo Larsen and Flora Couture; and her siblings, Edmond Burelle, Morris Burelle, and Melanie Lineweber.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 3, at 10 am at the Cathedral of St. Patrick, 213 Broadway, Norwich. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at Stjude.org under the Gift Fund "In Memory of Dolores Cydylo".
The Woyasz & Son Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
