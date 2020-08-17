Dolores Marois 1931 - 2020

Dayville - Dolores Marois 88 of Dayville passed away peacefully on August 14,2020. She was born in Danielson to the late Albert Lemery and Dianna (Guilbault) Lemery.

She married Leo Marois on February 7, 1948. Mr. Marois died on January 28, 1994.

Her survivors include her daughter Diane Krot and husband John of Dayville. Her son Roland Marois and friend Kathleen Thornton of Pomfret. Her grandchildren Jonathan and his wife, Karen, Brian and Daniel Krot, Tina Bronkie and her husband, Jeffery, Jason, Benjamin and Seth Marois and his wife, Beth. Her beloved great-grandchildren Alexei Krot, Jenna and Julia Leon, Freya and Henry Marois. She also leaves her two brothers Morris and Raymond Lemery and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Real Lemery.

Dolores was a great mother devoted to her family and dearly loved all her grandchildren.

Her family would also like to thank the DKH hospice nurses for their gentle care, kindness and respect given to their mother. They are all truly angels disguised as nurses.

Burial will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store