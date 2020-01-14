|
Dolores Pipa 2020
Norwich - Dolores I. Pipa, 91, a longtime Norwich resident, passed away on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. Born in Boston, MA on July 22, 1928 she was the daughter of the late Warren and Margaret (Welsch) Peters and was the wife of the late James Pipa. For the first five years of life she was raised by her grandmother in Presque Isle, Maine, until being reunited with her parents moving her back to live with them Charlestown, MA. Dolores graduated high school at age 16 and went to work for AT&T. At age 20 she married and started a family with the birth of her son James Michael Pipa, her daughter Karin Anne Pipa following. She worked many jobs, including a nurse's aide and manager of Tifon Jewlers in Norwich, before returning to AT&T. At age 39 she enrolled in nursing school at Eastern Connecticut State College and earned her LPN license. She went to work at Uncas on Thames where she felt she made a difference in people's lives. It was her calling. She retired in the mid 70's and moved to Florida. She loved knitting, reading, boating, cooking, and music was always playing when she was home. She loved her many pets but her biggest love was fashion. She had tremendous style. Another big love was a cove that edged our yard. It was a love she shared with her children. There are so many wonderful memories of her they could fill a book. Dolores was an extraordinary woman who never gave up on any of her dreams or aspirations. She will be forever loved! A graveside service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 am at St. Joseph Cemetery in Norwich. Woyasz & Son Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020