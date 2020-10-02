1/1
Domenic Gaetano "Dom" Zacchio
Sterling - Domenic Gaetano Zacchio, age 82 of Sterling, passed away in his home surrounded by family on September 28, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Domenic was born in Middletown, on July 11, 1938 to Gaetano and Frances (Ficaro) Zacchio. He was preceded in death by his son Domenic Zacchio Jr., and his parents Gaetano and Frances. Domenic is survived by his son Guy Zacchio and daughters Cheri Peltier and Leonore Zacchio and her significant other Scott Dube, his 5 sisters Sebastiana Zacchio, Josephine (Clive) Loughlin, Gail (Robert) Saltus, Catherine (Thomas) Kelley, and Patricia Savastra and her significant other Sebastian Garafalo, his 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Domenic grew up in Hartford working for his family's bakery, and enjoying his love for cars. He worked for the State of CT Department of Transportation for 28 years as a skilled tree climber and part of the road crew, promoted to a supervisory role. He enjoyed many hobbies including building with wood, music, dancing, and was an amazing cook. He could be seen playing a hand or 2 of poker at Foxwoods, but really enjoyed dining and talking to people. Domenic loved outdoor activities like boating, fishing, hunting, or just watching the birds and squirrels from his front porch. He especially enjoyed vegetable gardening, making his own wine, and loved passing down to others his knowledge of wine-making, cooking from scratch, and gardening. Domenic was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus council 6999, assisting with church fundraisers. He was also a steady, longtime donor to several philanthropic organizations such as Shriners Hospitals for Children and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Domenic loved to travel. Most recently he toured Italy and Sicily with family and fulfilled his lifelong dream of visiting Alaska. He was funny and always ready with a witty remark, and the thing he held closest to his heart was his love for his family and pets. Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday Oct. 10, 2020 at 11a.m. at St. John the Apostle Parish, at 10 Railroad Ave., Plainfield. Seating is limited due to COVID.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
