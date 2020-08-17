Donald D. Tavernier 1956 - 2020Plainfield - Donald D. Tavernier, 63, of Danielson, formerly of Moosup, passed away Aug. 15, 2020.He was born in Norwich, Sept. 26, 1956, a son of the late Philip and Josephine (Constantiono) Tavernier and spent most of his life in Moosup.Donald was affectionately known as "The Mayor of Moosup". He had a black belt in Karate, enjoyed the time spent with his family and playing pool.He leaves 3 brothers, Paul (Elizabeth) Tavernier, Bernard (Deborah) Tavernier, Bruce (Elizabeth) Tavernier; a sister, Angele Davies and Daniel O'Brien; also several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Carol Faragosa.A Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at 10 a.m. in All Hallows Church, Moosup. Burial will follow in All Hallows Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be required.