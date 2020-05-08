|
|
Donald D. Warner 1948 - 2020
Lisbon - Donald Dean Warner passed away on May 6, 2020.
Born May 10, 1948, he was the son of Paul D. Warner and Evelyn L. Warner.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968 with an honorable discharge.
He leaves behind 3 brothers, Gary, Randy, Robert and 3 sisters, Sandra, Kathy and Tina, 1 brother-in-law, Richard, 1 sister-in-law, Noelline, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, mother, brother, Mark, and a niece, Kayla Elizabeth.
The funeral will be at the Veterans Cemetery in Middletown, Ct.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 8 to May 10, 2020