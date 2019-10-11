|
|
Donald Joel Barber 1933 - 2019
Lisbon - On October 7, 2019, Donald Barber,86 passed away at William W. Backus Hospital.
Donald was born on September 22, 1933 at the William W. Backus Hospital in Norwich CT. He was the son of the late Joel Barber and Elsie (Thiel) Barber.
Donald spent many years working as a milkman for Brock Hall dairy, a job that he was proud of and loved. He then worked alongside his wife at Wyre Wynd in Jewett City for many years until he retired.
Donald loved being outdoors. If Dad wasn't around we knew he was probably taking a ride through the forest. Some of his best times were spent in the woods. He had a love for hunting and spent many days hunting with his boys. Later in life, he would take his best pal, Chester the Springer Spaniel, for many walks and rides in the forest.
Donald is survived by his wife Jeanne of 63 years. They were married in St Mary's Church in Jewett City CT on September 22, 1956. In addition to his wife he leaves behind six children, Bradley Barber and his wife Suzanne of Voluntown, Donna L'Homme and her husband Mark of Griswold, Allison Wood and her husband James of Lisbon, Gregg Barber and his wife Debbie of Voluntown, Holly LaFleche and her husband Dave of Lisbon and Tammy Barber of Griswold. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Eric, Stephanie, Nicholas, Jenni, Brittany, Jacob, Sara, David, Timothy and Jessica, 12 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed.
There will be no calling hours and the burial will be private. The Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Road Jewett City, CT 06351 has been entrusted with arrangements. For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019