Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home
490 Voluntown Rd
Jewett City, CT 06351
(860) 376-9715
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Barber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Joel Barber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Joel Barber Obituary
Donald Joel Barber 1933 - 2019
Lisbon - On October 7, 2019, Donald Barber,86 passed away at William W. Backus Hospital.
Donald was born on September 22, 1933 at the William W. Backus Hospital in Norwich CT. He was the son of the late Joel Barber and Elsie (Thiel) Barber.
Donald spent many years working as a milkman for Brock Hall dairy, a job that he was proud of and loved. He then worked alongside his wife at Wyre Wynd in Jewett City for many years until he retired.
Donald loved being outdoors. If Dad wasn't around we knew he was probably taking a ride through the forest. Some of his best times were spent in the woods. He had a love for hunting and spent many days hunting with his boys. Later in life, he would take his best pal, Chester the Springer Spaniel, for many walks and rides in the forest.
Donald is survived by his wife Jeanne of 63 years. They were married in St Mary's Church in Jewett City CT on September 22, 1956. In addition to his wife he leaves behind six children, Bradley Barber and his wife Suzanne of Voluntown, Donna L'Homme and her husband Mark of Griswold, Allison Wood and her husband James of Lisbon, Gregg Barber and his wife Debbie of Voluntown, Holly LaFleche and her husband Dave of Lisbon and Tammy Barber of Griswold. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Eric, Stephanie, Nicholas, Jenni, Brittany, Jacob, Sara, David, Timothy and Jessica, 12 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed.
There will be no calling hours and the burial will be private. The Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Road Jewett City, CT 06351 has been entrusted with arrangements. For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home
Download Now