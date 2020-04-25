|
|
Donald Joseph Dufficy 1928 - 2020
Griswold - Donald Joseph Dufficy passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020.
He was born June 3, 1928, in New Bedford, Massachusetts, the son of Eugene P. Dufficy and Ethel (Riley) Dufficy. He was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Anna (Bryant) Dufficy on June 30, 1951, at St. Mary's Church in Jewett City. She predeceased him on June 9, 2014.
Donald was a 1947 graduate of Griswold High School and served in the U.S. Army Air Corp. from 1948 to 1950. He was a parishioner of St. Mary's Church in Jewett City, Past Grand Knight, Life Member of the Knights of Columbus Council #2364, Life Member of the Jacques Cartier Club, and enjoyed volunteering for numerous local organizations, his favorite being St. Mary's Food Pantry. He started working on the trains for the U.S. Postal Service and retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 30 years of service.
After retirement, he was employed at CT College and the Griswold Housing Authority serving as Executive Director.
Donald loved and cherished his family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Donald had a passion for the game of golf and took great pride in his country and his Irish Heritage.
Donald is survived by his son, Thomas Dufficy and his wife, Paula of Griswold; a daughter, Kathleen Dufficy of Jewett City, three grandchildren, Brian Dufficy of Jewett City, Amy Dufficy, Plainfield, and Kelly Barrett of Plainfield, three great-grandchildren, Kadyn Pabon, Melena Pabon, and Jaden Dufficy Trudelle; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his grandson, Matthew Patrick Barrett on 11/23/2015 and his sister, Winifred Dufficy Doe on January 28, 1988.
Donald always felt it was important to give back to those in need. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to St. Mary's Food Pantry, 34 North Main St., Jewett City, CT 06351. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Davis Place in Danielson, CT, and Beacon Hospice for their excellent support and care in his final days.
Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date. Leffler Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
For the online memorial, visit www.lefflerfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020