Donald L. Hoagland
Donald L. Hoagland 1946 - 2020
Bloomfield - Donald Lee Hoagland, 74, of Bloomfield formerly of Lisbon, beloved husband of Jeanne (Burzloff) Hoagland, passed away suddenly on September 24, 2020, at home with his family.
He was born on May 1, 1946, in Norwich, son of the late Leonard Hoagland and Alice Cote. He grew up in Norwich and was a graduate of the Norwich Free Academy and continued his education at the University of Bridgeport where he received his associate's degree in engineering.
Donald proudly served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He was a Process Analyst for Electric Boat, where he worked for 39 years, retiring in 2011.
Donald was an avid golfer, birdwatcher, photographer, and loved traveling with his wife to Aruba.
Donald is survived by his loving wife, Jeanne Hoagland; two sons, Jason Hoagland of Jamaica Plain, MA, and Daniel Hoagland and his wife Rebecca of West Hartford; and his cherished granddaughter, Scarlett Hoagland; three sisters, Judith Vickers, Mary Goding, and Rose Majcher; brother Paul Hoagland, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two daughters, Heather and Dina.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, 11 am at the Maplewood Cemetery, Norwich.
Flowers are acceptable, or memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com to leave online expressions of sympathy.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
