Donald Malboeuf
1962 - 2020
Donald Malboeuf 1962 - 2020
Sterling - Donald Malboeuf, Jr., 58, of Sterling, CT died unexpectedly July 23, 2020 at home. Born March 28, 1962, son of Patricia (Schroeder) Malboeuf and the late Donald Malboeuf, Sr.
Donald went to St. James School, Killingly High School and one year of college. He worked for Local 547 Labor Union for 34 plus years. Donald loved his family, his motorcycles and his religion.
He leaves his son Donald Malboeuf, III; his mother Patricia Malboeuf; his brothers Walter A. Malboeuf and Troy Malboeuf; his grandchildren Mackenzie Elizabeth Malboeuf and Myles Eric Malboeuf. Also several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters Michelle Tucker, Donna Lee Malboeuf and Kimberly Malboeuf; his brother David Malboeuf.
A Mass of Christian burial will be Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. James Church, 12 Franklin Street, Danielson, CT. Burial will follow in All Hollows Cemetery, Moosup, CT. Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.com

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jul. 29 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. James Church
JUL
31
Burial
All Hollows Cemetery
