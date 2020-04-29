|
Donald R. Williams, Sr. 1938 - 2020
Plainfield - Donald R. Williams, 82, of Plainfield passed away at Hartford Hospital on Friday April 24, 2020. He was born in Killingly on February 11, 1938 son of the late Clarence and Bertha (Nye) Williams. Don worked at Pervel Industries in Plainfield for many years until his retirement. In his free time, Don enjoyed woodworking, painting, hunting and helping fix things. He loved working with his hands and doing puzzles and activities at the nursing home. He was known for helping wherever needed and allowed. Don is survived by a sister Eunice (Williams) Goodman, previous wife Shirley (Jodoin) Batten, children Debra LaPre of Arizona, Lora Erskine, Kevin Williams, Steven Williams, Donald Williams, Jr. of Maine, Charlotte Egan, Bertha Pasay, Glenn Williams, Tammy Miner, Scott (Williams) Bugbee as well as numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Aside from his parents, Don was predeceased by his wife Jean Williams, siblings Arthur Williams, Clarence Williams, Jr., Ida Manuilow, Eva Jodoin, Genevieve Shippee, Edith Steen, Helen Causey (Williams), Sidney Williams, Ernest Williams, Bertha Perry (Williams) and Lillian Rondeau, children Ruth Williams, Katherine (Lynnie) Sabourin and Lynnette Tracy. Funeral services will be announced at a later date. tillinghastfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020