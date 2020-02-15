|
|
Donna Coval 1933 - 2020
Norwich - Donna Marion (Lyle) Coval, our cherished mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and friend left this life on February 15th at age 87 in Norwich CT, leaving behind an indelible legacy of love, kindness, optimism, and generosity. She will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her.
Donna was the glue of her family and always put the welfare of others before hers despite the serious health challenges she overcame with determination, grace, and courage. Faced with two life-threatening diagnoses, she first prevailed over breast cancer and then endured a seven-year struggle with lung cancer, testimony to her exceptional strength and irrepressible spirit.
Donna was born February 11, 1933, in Bloomsburg PA, to Charles and Ila Mae Lyle, who divorced when she was only eight. She and her older brother were supported and raised solely by her mother during the late Depression and WWII period. She married her high school sweetheart, Elias, and had two children early in their 54-year union.
Later in life she enjoyed traveling abroad and in the U.S. with Elias, her brother, Alan, and his wife, Sally. Her zest for life and cheerful outlook attracted and charmed many whom she met along the way.
Donna was pre-deceased by her brother, in 1996, and her husband, in 2005, both of whom died on the same date: December 9. She is survived by her son, Steven, and his wife, Karen, of Lexington MA, and her daughter, Sandra, of Norwich CT. She also leaves her grandchildren, Eric and Matthew of Norwich and Elick of Lexington, three great grandchildren, Devon, Hunter and Donna, several nieces and nephews and many, many loving friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
To leave a condolence or share a memory, please visit www.churchandallen.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020