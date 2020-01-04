|
Doria Devillez 2019
Plainfield - Doria R. Devillez 67 passed away Dec. 31, 2019. She was born April 17, 1952 in Killingly the daughter of Irene (Jaffre) Devillez and the late Leon R. Devillez Sr. and had lived in Plainfield for most of her life, she is predeceased by her brother Bruce A.Devillez and father Leon R.Devillez Sr. Doria was employed by the State of CT at Corrigan Correctional Facility as an LPN for 25 years, retiring in 2017. She enjoyed her home, family, friends and her Scottish Terriers. Besides her mother she leaves 2 brothers Leon R. Devillez, Jr. and Joel A. Devillez both of Plainfield. A niece and 3 cousins Donna Devillez, Steve and David Diresto. Visiting hours are Saturday Jan. 11, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. at Dougherty Bros. Funeral Home 595 Norwich Rd. Plainfield.
Flowers are respectfully omitted; memorial gifts may be made to the . www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020