Doris Creamer 1927 - 2019
Niantic - Doris Lillian Creamer, of Niantic, CT, passed in peace at the ripe old age of 92, On November 10, 2019. She was born June 8, 1927 in Killingly, CT, daughter of the late Edmond and Albina (Perron) Perry. She was the beloved wife of Paul Creamer, who died in 2004.
Doris was fun loving and family meant everything to her. She reveled in their company at the many Perry family gatherings. She loved playing cards, bowling and could hold her own against anyone in horseshoes.
Dot is survived by her daughters: Patricia Benoit and her husband Robert of Mt Pleasant, SC and Joan McLaughlin and her husband David, of Niantic, CT. She is also survived by her brothers Peter Perry of Danielson, CT and Richard Perry of Putnam, CT, and her sister Gloria LaPointe of Danielson, CT as well as many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her beloved grandson Robert E. Benoit and her siblings: Rose Couture, Eugene Paris, Edward Perry, Beatrice LaBella, and Arthur Perry. In lieu of flowers Donations may be made in her memory to the , 200 Executive Boulevard, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489 or at act.alz.org
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 9:00 to 10:30 AM at Gagnon and Costello Funeral Home, 33 Reynolds Street, Danielson, CT, followed by a Funeral Service at 10:30 AM at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery in Danielson, CT. Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019