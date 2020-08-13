1/1
Doris E. (Laneri) Wedegis
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris (Laneri) E. Wedegis 1943 - 2020
Hudson, Fla. - Doris E. (Laner) Wedegis formerly of Norwich CT. Born February 9, 1943 in Port Jefferson, N.Y., the daughter of Salvator and Helen (Townsend) Laneri.
After graduating from Port Jefferson High School in 1960, Doris worked as an office clerk at the local Boy's Scout of America office, where she met her future husband. In 1962, she married Hugh G. Wedegis, and together they had three sons. In 1971, Doris and Hugh moved to Connecticut and operated several successful ventures over their 44 years of marriage, including Riverbend Campground of Oneco, HG Wedegis Associates of Danielson and Financial Directions Inc of Norwich. Prior to her retirement, Doris was co-owner and Operations manager of Financial Directions. Doris will always be known as the friendly, inviting personality that was the efficiency backbone of the business.
In 2007, Doris retired to Gainesville, Ga., and in 2009, she moved to Hudson, Fla. to be closer to old friends and appreciated making new ones. Doris loved reading, water aerobics, being outdoors, and spending quality time with her family.
Doris was dedicated to her church and her faith. Over the years, she was an active member of St John's in Brooklyn CT, St. Luke's in Ledyard CT, and Spirit of Grace in Hudson, Fla. Doris especially loved camping with her family at Camp Calumet Lutheran Ministries in Freedom, N.H., a place that was very special to her.
Doris is survived by her three sons Thomas and his wife Kristen of Woodstock CT, David and his wife Kathleen of Gainesville, Ga., and Steven and his wife Patricia of Pomfret CT, and six grandchildren Elizabeth, Allison, Amanda, Katelyn, Jacqueline, and Kristen. She was predeceased by her parents and by her husband Hugh in 2006.
The family held a private funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Doris's name may be made to Calumet Lutheran Ministries annual fund at www.calumet.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved