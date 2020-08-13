Doris (Laneri) E. Wedegis 1943 - 2020
Hudson, Fla. - Doris E. (Laner) Wedegis formerly of Norwich CT. Born February 9, 1943 in Port Jefferson, N.Y., the daughter of Salvator and Helen (Townsend) Laneri.
After graduating from Port Jefferson High School in 1960, Doris worked as an office clerk at the local Boy's Scout of America office, where she met her future husband. In 1962, she married Hugh G. Wedegis, and together they had three sons. In 1971, Doris and Hugh moved to Connecticut and operated several successful ventures over their 44 years of marriage, including Riverbend Campground of Oneco, HG Wedegis Associates of Danielson and Financial Directions Inc of Norwich. Prior to her retirement, Doris was co-owner and Operations manager of Financial Directions. Doris will always be known as the friendly, inviting personality that was the efficiency backbone of the business.
In 2007, Doris retired to Gainesville, Ga., and in 2009, she moved to Hudson, Fla. to be closer to old friends and appreciated making new ones. Doris loved reading, water aerobics, being outdoors, and spending quality time with her family.
Doris was dedicated to her church and her faith. Over the years, she was an active member of St John's in Brooklyn CT, St. Luke's in Ledyard CT, and Spirit of Grace in Hudson, Fla. Doris especially loved camping with her family at Camp Calumet Lutheran Ministries in Freedom, N.H., a place that was very special to her.
Doris is survived by her three sons Thomas and his wife Kristen of Woodstock CT, David and his wife Kathleen of Gainesville, Ga., and Steven and his wife Patricia of Pomfret CT, and six grandchildren Elizabeth, Allison, Amanda, Katelyn, Jacqueline, and Kristen. She was predeceased by her parents and by her husband Hugh in 2006.
The family held a private funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Doris's name may be made to Calumet Lutheran Ministries annual fund at www.calumet.org
.