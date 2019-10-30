|
Doris LoCicero 1929 - 2019
Cedarburg, WI. - Doris LoCicero, 90, of Cedarburg, WI entered eternal life October 20, 2019. She was born March 9, 1929 in Brooklyn, NY to Harvey and Frieda Nicholas, the only daughter among five sons. She married Philip LoCicero on July 15, 1972 and shortly moved with him to Norwich, CT where she resided until September of this year, most recently at Norwichtown Rehab. Dorie was a hard worker who in her spare time enjoyed knitting, ballroom dancing and occasional visits to the casino with Phil. She moved to Wisconsin to be closer to her son and his family.
She is survived by her son John (Joan) Nicholas, her grandsons Patrick (Silvana) of Chicago and Benjamin (Brittany) of Indianapolis. She is further survived by sisters-in-law Marion and Marie Nicholas and Madelyn Capponi as well as several nephews and nieces; especially dear to her, Carol and Leonarda. She was predeceased by her husband, her parents, her brothers Thomas, Joseph, Michael, John and Harvey and several sisters-in-law.
After a memorial Mass in Wisconsin, a November burial will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Norwich.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019