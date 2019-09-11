|
Doris Lum Heimall 1923 - 2019
Brooklyn - Doris Lum Heimall, 96, of Union, NJ; Inverness, FL, and Brooklyn, CT, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Doris was born on February 16, 1923 in Elizabeth, NJ, daughter of the late Samuel and Marion Lum. She was the wife of the late Clifford E. Heimall Sr. She is survived by two loving children and their spouses, Veronica & Clifford E. Heimall Jr. of Putnam, CT; and Carolyn H. & Jeffrey B. Otto of Brooklyn, CT, and her sister Marion Milhalker of Manchester, NJ. She is also survived by five grandsons, several nieces, a nephew, grandnieces and grandnephews, as well as many cousins and special friends.
The funeral will be held on Saturday, 12:00 noon, September 14, 2019 at The Federated Church of Christ, 15 Hartford Rd., Brooklyn, CT 06234. Burial will be in South Cemetery, Brooklyn, CT. Calling hours will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Tillinghast Funeral Home, 433 Main St., Danielson, CT. Memorial contributions may be made to The Federated Church of Christ, The Putnam Baptist Church, 170 Church St., Putnam, CT 06260 or a . tillinghastfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019