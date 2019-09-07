|
Doris Martin Horochivsky 1924 - 2019
Summerville, SC. - Doris Martin Horochivsky 95 passed away in her Summerville, South Carolina home on August 30, 2019 after a long presence of Alzheimer's. She was born on July 27, 1924 in Norwich, CT. Doris was the daughter of Canadian immigrants Cyril and Ida Martin, both of whom preceded her in death. Doris was preceded in her death by her husband Nicholas Horochivsky who passed away in 2014. She was also preceded in her death by Henry Duphilly, the father of her three daughters. She is survived by her two daughters, Connie Kowalski of Maryville, TN and Luanne (Fred) Kaseman of Summerville, SC and her son-in-law Joseph Cellucci of CA. Her daughter Sandi Cellucci preceded her in death in 2018. She is also survived by two sisters, Lena Mankus of Griswold, CT and Rachel (Fernand) Cote of Canterbury, CT and her brother-in-law Michael Horochivsky of CA. Doris survived her sisters: Theresa Rokowski, Helen Bazinet and brother George Martin. Doris is survived by many beloved grandchildren around the country. She was a hard-working woman, a devoted parent, an exemplary wife, a loving and supportive sister and was respected for being reliable and trustworthy by all of the extended family and many friends she knew along the way. Doris became the Matriarch of her family in her advanced years and was much adored by all, especially her children and many generations of grandchildren and her nieces and nephews. Doris enjoyed presenting her guests, family and friends alike, with generous and delicious meals and was often sought out for her sage and honest advice. She carried on her mother's legacy of stitching beautiful and personal gifts, knitted, crocheted, or quilted to share with her loved ones. She enjoyed Bingo for much of her lifetime as well. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends alike as we all treasure our memories of her and share our loss of this very special woman.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, September 13th at 10:00 A.M. at the Cathedral of St. Patrick in Norwich, meeting directly at church. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Norwich. Calling hours at the Guillot Funeral Home, 75 South B Street, Taftville will be Thursday, September 12th from 4-6 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 or to www.alz.Tennessee.org.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9, 2019