|
|
Doris Merriam 1940 - 2020
Uncasville - Mrs. Doris Frances (Williams) Merriam (age 79) passed away on April 22nd, she was born on September 25, 1940 in Norwich, CT. She graduated from East Hartford High School 1959, and was married to Lynn A. Merriam on May 22, 1961. Survivors include her daughters Rhonda L. Merriam and Dorinda L. Eiden, grandsons William M. Merriam, Ben S. Owen, Lucas J. Eiden and Jakub T. Eiden, her sisters Sherry Budz, and Debbie Rosacker and great grandchildren Zayne Merriam, Gaege Merriam and Olivia Merriam and several nieces and nephews. Doris was predeceased by her husband Lynn, sons William A. Merriam and Ronald A. Merriam, brother Samuel B. Littlefield, twin sister Diana E. Arnold and her grandson Douglas S. Owen. To all the people through the years that have helped to care for Doris and supported her family a heartfelt "Thank You".
Due to the current situations, her interment will be at the family's convenience at Maplewood cemetery in Norwich, CT. The burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers a memorial contribution in her name may be made to: NAMI CT (National Alliance on Mental Illness of Connecticut), 1030 New Britain Ave #201, West Hartford, CT 06110, Advocacy Unlimited, Center for hospice care, , or Stand up to Cancer. Please visit www.labenskifuneralhome.com to leave an online condolence for the Merriam family.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020