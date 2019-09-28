|
Doris R. Adams 1926 - 2019
Norwich - Doris Staubley Adams, 93, went to be with her lord on September 25, 2019. Doris was born at home in Uncasville, CT March 3, 1926, daughter of C. Edward Staubley and Mary Rankin Staubley. She married the love of her life, Francis "Frank" E. Adams, on May 18, 1946. He predeceased her in September 2000. Together they had four children who survive her; Daniel F. Adams (Patricia) - Norwich CT, Thomas E. Adams (Pamela) – Colchester CT, Sandra J. Semetis (Peter) – Ringwood, NJ, Robert D. Adams (Paula) – Lisbon CT. She is also survived by one sister Shirley Christiansen (Robert) of Heuvelton NY. She was predeceased by brothers George and Richard Staubley both of Uncasville CT and sisters Ethel Rice and Dorothy Hewett of Uncasville CT and Pauline Kolashuk of Oakdale CT. She is survived by 7 Grandchildren; Christine Lumpkins Norwich CT, Jennifer Adams Lisbon CT, Kathleen Jones (Gregory) Georgetown MA, Lauren A. Semetis Ringwood NJ, Alisa K. Semetis Montclair NJ, Bryan R. Adams Washington, DC, Sara E. Benicak (Timothy) East Hampton CT. She was predeceased by Grandson Thomas D. Adams. She is also survived by 10 Great Grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Doris graduated from the Williams School in New London CT. She worked in the family businesses in Norwich serving as the Bookkeeper at Adams Wayside and Manager at Colonial Maid Donuts. She was widely known for her Volunteer work. Doris was a Founding Member of the New London County Ostomy Association and served that organization for 45 years holding the offices of President, Vice President, Chairman of Visitation, Executive Committee and Co-Chair of the Southeastern Regional Conference. She personally performed thousands of hospital visits to Backus and L&M Hospitals counseling Ostomy patients on how to live their best life following surgery. Doris would set up specialized counseling for younger patients matching them with Ostomates similar in age to help navigate the changes in their lives. She was an avid supporter and fundraiser for the Youth Rally – a national camp for children with gastrointestinal and urinary diseases and ostomies. Doris was also a member of the United Ostomy Assoc. Of America
Doris was active in the First Baptist Church in Norwich serving on the Board of Deacons, Flower Committee and Church Beautification Committee. She also was an active member of the East Great Plains Fire Department Auxiliary for many years.
The Memorial Service will be held at the First Baptist Church, 239 West Main Street, Norwich, CT on Saturday, October 19, 2019 beginning at 11 AM. Burial will be private.
The family has asked that donations be made to : First Baptist Church, 239 Main Street , Norwich, CT 06360
