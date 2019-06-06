|
Dorothy C. (Kaczor) Hebert DIED - 2019
Rogers - Dorothy C. (Kaczor) Hebert age 85 passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the Westview Healthcare Center, Dayville, CT. She was the wife of the late Richard "Babe" R. Hebert Sr. the love of her life, who died in 2011. She leaves two sons Richard Hebert Jr. and wife Susan of Rogers, CT., Randy Hebert and partner Maxine of Union, CT a daughter Diane Casaceli and partner Michael of Southborough, MA. She had three brothers that predeceased her, John Kaczor of Attawaugen, CT, Carl Kaczor of Danielson, CT and Edward Kaczor of Newport, RI., as well as son-in-law Steven Casaceli of Southborough, MA. She was born in Goodyear, CT daughter of the late John A. and Mary (Poprawa) Kaczor and lived here most of her life. She was a customer service sales representative for the Roger's Corp for many years. She enjoyed reading, gardening, knitting and playing cards. She was a avid UConn Huskies basketball fan and New England Patriots fan. There are no calling hours, all services are private. We take comfort in knowing she's at peace. The family requests that donations in her memory be made to the . The Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School St., Webster, MA has been entrusted with her arrangements. A guest book is available at www.shaw-majercik.com where you may post a condolence or light a candle.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 6 to June 8, 2019