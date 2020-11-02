1/1
Dorothy C. Kreger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy C. Kreger 1932 - 2020
Norwich - Dorothy C. Kreger, 88, of Norwich died October 15, 2020, at Norwichtown Rehab and Care Center.
She was born in Dover, N.H., on January 19, 1932, the daughter of the late John E. and Ethel (Dillon) Baker.
Dorothy was employed for fifteen years as a teller at the former Fleet Bank in Norwich before retiring.
She was married to John Kreger who died on June 28, 1981. Dorothy is survived by one son, Kenneth L. Kreger of West, Va., and one daughter, Leslie A. Johnson of Oakdale, one brother, Lawrence Baker of Mass., three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and one nephew.
A graveside service will be held Friday, November 6, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery in Norwich. There are no calling hours. Mask and social distancing will be required.
Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved