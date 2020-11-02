Dorothy C. Kreger 1932 - 2020

Norwich - Dorothy C. Kreger, 88, of Norwich died October 15, 2020, at Norwichtown Rehab and Care Center.

She was born in Dover, N.H., on January 19, 1932, the daughter of the late John E. and Ethel (Dillon) Baker.

Dorothy was employed for fifteen years as a teller at the former Fleet Bank in Norwich before retiring.

She was married to John Kreger who died on June 28, 1981. Dorothy is survived by one son, Kenneth L. Kreger of West, Va., and one daughter, Leslie A. Johnson of Oakdale, one brother, Lawrence Baker of Mass., three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and one nephew.

A graveside service will be held Friday, November 6, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery in Norwich. There are no calling hours. Mask and social distancing will be required.

Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.



