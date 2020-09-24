1/1
Dorothy E. (Dotty) Grochmal
Dorothy (Dotty) E. Grochmal 1949 - 2020
Danielson - Dorothy (Dotty) E. Grochmal, 71, was taken to be with the Lord on September 23, 2020. Dotty was born September 2, 1949 in Willimantic, CT to the late Stanley J. and Helen E. (Wood) Grochmal. She attended Willimantic schools and was a majorette, marching and proudly carrying the American Flag. She later attended Killingly High School. Dotty worked at the former Idle Wild Farms in Pomfret for 21 years. She loved music. Playing the organ and singing were two of her favorite pastimes. She also enjoyed puzzles, bingo, knitting, cards, rooting for the Red Sox, and time with her many friends. Dotty will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Dotty leaves behind her sister, Maryann Szela (Jan) of Pomfret, step-sister Diane Shields (Dan) of Roanoke, VA, step-brothers James Riley of Pompano Beach, FL and Daniel Riley of Moosup, nieces Megan Petsa (Dan) and Jennifer Szela of Ashford, Erin Szela of Thompson, and great nieces Charlotte and Gwendolyn Petsa. Dotty was predeceased by her brothers, Stanley E. and Thomas E. Grochmal, and long-time stepmother Vivian (Riley) Grochmal. The family wishes to extend their special thanks to the staff at Davis Place where Dotty made her home for almost 13 years, as well as to the Optum Care staff and DKH Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, September 27 from 5-7pm at Tillinghast Funeral Home in Danielson. Masks and social distancing will be required. Burial will be private. tillinghastfh.com

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Tillinghast Funeral Home
433 Main Street
Danielson, CT 06239
860-774-3284
