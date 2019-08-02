|
Dorothy E. McGeowan 1925 - 2019
Groton - Dorothy E. McGeowan 93, of Groton and formerly of Norwich died early Tuesday morning July 30, 2019 at Greentree Manor in Waterford. She was born in New London on August 18, 1925 the daughter of the late William J. and Dorothy (Wharton) Neilan Sr. Dot was employed as a Registered Nurse at local nursing homes throughout her career before retiring. On June 17, 1947 she married John J. McGeowan in Norwich who died on November 17, 1986. She is survived by one son: John M. McGeowan and his wife Nancy of Pomfret Center, two daughters: Patricia McGeowan Sampson of Mystic and Colleen McGeowan of N.C., six grandchildren and two great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother William J. Neilan, Jr and two sisters, Mary Eva Quinn and Patricia Killeen.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, August 5th at 11:00 A.M. at Most Holy Trinity Church in Pomfret, meeting directly at church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Norwich. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation, 8085 Saltsburg Road, Suite 201, Pittsburg, PA 15239 in memory of her Grandson Jared. Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019