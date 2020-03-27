|
Dorothy House 1930 - 2020
Tolland - Dorothy E. House, 89, formerly of Norwich, passed away peacefully at Woodlake of Tolland Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
Dorothy was born in Mt. Vernon, NY on August 3, 1930 to the late Ambrosio and Virginia (Gotti) Camera. She married her beloved husband Richard W. House in Mt. Vernon, NY on April 20, 1952. The two met while Richard was serving in the Army at Fort Slocum located at the western end of Long Island Sound in the city of New Rochelle, NY. He survives her. They were an inseparable team through their life including being residents at Woodlake of Tolland at the time of her passing. From working together at the former Canterbury Gift Shop across from Backus Hospital in Norwich with her husband to working accounting at R&R Engine Rebuilders, they were always together.
Dorothy and Richard had a passion for investing in real estate and building custom homes in Connecticut and into retirement in Florida. With Dorothy being the banker and Richard the brawn.
Besides her husband, Dorothy is also survived by her children; Richard W. House Jr and his wife Lee (Raley) House of Wyoming, Rhode Island, Allen House and his wife Alice (Barrett) House of Ellington, grandchild Amber (Silver) Roberts and her husband Branden Roberts of Orlando, Florida, sister; Virginia (Camera) Seidl of Wehrheim, Germany, 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her daughters; Andrea (House) Silver of Norwich, Barbara (House) Lussier of Norwich, brother; Neil Camera of Fort Myers, Florida formerly of Norwich, Sisters; Frances Camera of Norwich, and Mae (Camera) Bender of Charlotte, North Carolina.
Due to current events, a burial will be held at a future date to be determined at St. Joseph Cemetery in Norwich, CT.
Donations in her memory may be made to the .
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020