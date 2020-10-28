Dorothy L. Courtemanche 1936 - 2020

Dayville - Dorothy L. Courtemanche, 84, of Dayville, passed away at home with family on October 23, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born in Rogers, June 12, 1936, daughter to Wilfred and Ella (Blain) Sabourin. She worked at Acme Cotton for 19 years.

She was the life of the party and loved her family. She enjoyed camping, listening to and singing country music, crocheting and bingo.

She was predeceased by daughters, Dorothy (Norman) Berube and Darlene Courtemanche, son, Douglas Courtemanche, grandson, Donald Courtemanche III, six brothers and one sister.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years, Donald Courtemanche Sr., daughter, Deborah Blanchard, sons, Donald (Tammy) Courtemanche Jr., Dwayne Courtemanche, daughter, Dodie (Guy) Mineau, son, Dennis (Maureen) Courtemanche, daughter, Doreen Linnell, two brothers, William Sabourin and Theodore Sabourin; twelve grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, one great great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass will be held on November 7, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. James Church, 12 Franklin Street, Danielson.

In lieu of flowers, please pay it forward with an act of kindness to someone in need.



