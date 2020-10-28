1/1
Dorothy L. Courtemanche
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy L. Courtemanche 1936 - 2020
Dayville - Dorothy L. Courtemanche, 84, of Dayville, passed away at home with family on October 23, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born in Rogers, June 12, 1936, daughter to Wilfred and Ella (Blain) Sabourin. She worked at Acme Cotton for 19 years.
She was the life of the party and loved her family. She enjoyed camping, listening to and singing country music, crocheting and bingo.
She was predeceased by daughters, Dorothy (Norman) Berube and Darlene Courtemanche, son, Douglas Courtemanche, grandson, Donald Courtemanche III, six brothers and one sister.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years, Donald Courtemanche Sr., daughter, Deborah Blanchard, sons, Donald (Tammy) Courtemanche Jr., Dwayne Courtemanche, daughter, Dodie (Guy) Mineau, son, Dennis (Maureen) Courtemanche, daughter, Doreen Linnell, two brothers, William Sabourin and Theodore Sabourin; twelve grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, one great great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be held on November 7, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. James Church, 12 Franklin Street, Danielson.
In lieu of flowers, please pay it forward with an act of kindness to someone in need.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved