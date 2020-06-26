Dorothy M. Coletti
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy M. Coletti 1922 - 2020
Greencove Springs, Fla. - Dorothy M. Coletti 97 of Florida, and formerly of Plain Hill Road, Baltic, died February 29, 2020, in Orange Park, FL.
She was born in Norwich, July 28, 1922, the daughter of the late George and Clara (Oldfield) Strong.
Dorothy was last employed as a billing supervisor at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in New London before retiring.
She was married to Andrew A. Coletti who died on October 24, 1994. She is survived by two sons, Andrew A. Coletti Jr. and his wife Irene of Greencove Springs, Fla., and Thomas M. Coletti and his wife Donna of Baltic, one daughter, Dorothy Caviggia and her husband Raymond of Preston, grandchildren, Christine Colletti Bright, Andrea Lynn Coletti Rickard, Jennifer J. Coletti Harren, Kimberly Coletti, Crystal Coletti, Michael Coletti, Emily Caviggia Houlden, Elizabeth Caviggia Lilly and great-grandchildren, Evan Bright, Connor Bright, Ashlyn Bright and Mason Bright, Katherine Harren, Sean Harren, Elliott Caviggia Houlden and Chloe Lilly.
Due to current conditions, funeral services and burial will be private.
Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of local arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Guillot Funeral Home
75 S B St
Taftville, CT 06380
(860) 889-0471
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved