Dorothy M. Coletti 1922 - 2020

Greencove Springs, Fla. - Dorothy M. Coletti 97 of Florida, and formerly of Plain Hill Road, Baltic, died February 29, 2020, in Orange Park, FL.

She was born in Norwich, July 28, 1922, the daughter of the late George and Clara (Oldfield) Strong.

Dorothy was last employed as a billing supervisor at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in New London before retiring.

She was married to Andrew A. Coletti who died on October 24, 1994. She is survived by two sons, Andrew A. Coletti Jr. and his wife Irene of Greencove Springs, Fla., and Thomas M. Coletti and his wife Donna of Baltic, one daughter, Dorothy Caviggia and her husband Raymond of Preston, grandchildren, Christine Colletti Bright, Andrea Lynn Coletti Rickard, Jennifer J. Coletti Harren, Kimberly Coletti, Crystal Coletti, Michael Coletti, Emily Caviggia Houlden, Elizabeth Caviggia Lilly and great-grandchildren, Evan Bright, Connor Bright, Ashlyn Bright and Mason Bright, Katherine Harren, Sean Harren, Elliott Caviggia Houlden and Chloe Lilly.

Due to current conditions, funeral services and burial will be private.

Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of local arrangements.



