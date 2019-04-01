|
Dorothy Mae "Dottie" Purvis 1934 - 2019
Marquette, Michigan - Dorothy Mae Purvis, 85, of Marquette, Michigan passed away on March 22, 2019 at Mill Creek Assisted Living.
She was born on January 28, 1934 in Norwich, CT. to the late Frederick and Helen Brelsford. Dorothy graduated from Griswold High School in 1952.
She married Harold (Harry) Purvis on January 5, 1957 at St. Mary's Church in Jewett City, CT.
Dorothy is survived by her husband Harry Purvis; her daughter, Linda Purvis (Brian Naze) of Marquette, MI, son, Gary Purvis, of Chippewa Falls WI and daughter, Susan Purvis, of Whitefish, MT. Dorothy has four grandchildren , Amber(Roger) Rudd of Whitefish, MT, Alison Jenner (Matt Suksi) of Appleton, WI, Alicia Jenner (Peter Savolainen) of Okemos, MI, and Robert Purvis of Whitefish, MT. Dorothy also is survived by six great grandchildren, Olli and Sami Savolainen, Cole and Aila Suksi, and Webb and Harry Rudd.
Preceding her in death besides her parents was a brother, Michael Brelsford of Jewett City, CT.
The Canale-Tonella Funeral Home of Marquette, MI is assisting the Purvis family where memories of Dorothy may be shared at www.canalefuneral.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2019