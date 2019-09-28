|
Dorothy (Dot) Mary St. Germain 1929 - 2019
Baltic - Dorothy (Dot) Mary St. Germain of Baltic passed peacefully in her sleep on September 23, 2019. Dorothy was born in Baltic on December 20, 1929, the daughter of Jesse and Elizabeth (Shaw) Greenhalgh. In 1949, she was united in marriage to Maurice St. Germain, who passed away in 1977. She is survived by her granddaughter and caregiver, Jamie St. Germain of Baltic, daughter Helen (Brian) Watson of Canterbury, sons Michael (Cathy) and Paul of Baltic and 7 additional grandchildren, John Morin, Melissa St. Germain, Jeremy St. Germain, Sandra Amaro, Adam St. Germain and Jake St. Germain; 9 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Dorothy was pre-deceased by her husband, son Gary (Lisa) St Germain of San Diego, daughter Lynn Ann who died at birth, grandson Todd Morin of Canterbury, brothers Walter, Jesse and Robert and sisters, Elizabeth and Helen. She retired in 1994 from Rogers Corporation in South Windham where she worked as a machine operator for over 30 years. Dorothy loved visiting family in Millom, England, going to Mohegan Sun and eating at Johnny Rockets and John Wayne. Calling hours will be on Thursday, October 3, from 5:00-6:30 PM followed by a memorial service at 6:30 PM at the Guillot Funeral Home, 75 South B Street, Taftville. Burial will be on Saturday, at 11:00 AM in St. Mary's Cemetery in Baltic followed by a reception at the Baltic Fire House. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dorothy's name to .
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1, 2019