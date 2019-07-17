|
Dorthyann Hollis Lyon 1935 - 2019
New London - Dorthyann Hollis Lyon, 84, went home to the Lord on July 13, 2019. Born February 23, 1935 in New London, CT, Doty was the oldest in a large family and a loving mother of seven children Donna, Glen Jr., Vicki, Connie, Rhonda, Michelle, and Peter. She was married to Glen James Lyon on July 23, 1952. They would have been marries for 68 years. Mom and dad worked tirelessly to provide for their family and gave her children the world. Doty was a Christian, a devoted mother, and a friend to all who knew her. She is survived by her daughter Rhonda Lyon-Buttitia and husband Andrew of Clearwater, FL, her son Peter Lyon and and Becky Hermas, of New London, son in law Frank Romanski of Norwich, 2 brothers Leroy and John, 3 sisters Coral, Roberta, and Barbara, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a few great great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.
Service will be held on August 1st at 10 am at St John Church 22 Maple Ave Uncasville CT. Burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery at 184 Salem Turnpike in Norwich, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Vitas Hospice at 628 Hebron Ave Glastonbury CT, St. Jude Children Hospital, and Kitty Harbor Cat Shelter in Jewitt City.
Thank you to all who knew Doty and Glan and the memories they shared. Our mother has gone home to eternal life.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 17 to July 19, 2019