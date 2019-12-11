|
Doug Blumenthal 1958 - 2019
Danielson - Doug Blumenthal, age 61 of Danielson, CT passed away December 10, 2019 of natural causes. He is survived by his loving children, Jessica and husband Brooks Laisi, Kristen and husband Glenn Pressel, grandsons Benjamin and Levi Laisi, brothers Jason Blumenthal, Jeff Blumenthal and his wife Catherine Gallo and their sons, Matthew and Scott. Doug is predeceased by his parents, father Bernard Blumenthal, mother Sheila Blumenthal, and second mother Polly Blumenthal.
Honored as Connecticut Auto Mechanic of the year, Doug was the proud founder and owner of Townline Auto Group and generously served his community for many years. When not hard at work, Doug enjoyed watching football as an avid Patriots fan, vacationing with his family, spending time with friends, scuba diving, and spending quality time with his beloved dog, Caesar.
A memorial service will be held on Friday December 13, 2019 @ 1:00 pm at national historic landmark Temple Beth Israel (TBI) Preservation Society, located at 39 Killingly Drive, Danielson, CT 06239. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be made to the or to TBI Preservation Society, templebethisraelct.org Please visit www.churchandallen.com to leave an online tribute or condolence.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019