Douglas Francis Fontaine Died Oct. - 2019
Canterbury - Douglas Francis Fontaine died at his home in Canterbury on October 23, 2019 after a long illness.
He was born in Norwich, son of Louis and Teresa (McKenna) Fontaine. He attended Griswold High School and graduated from Three Rivers Community College Nursing Program.
Doug spent most of his professional career working in cardiology and psychiatry, working at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford and up until his retirement he worked for the State of Connecticut at Southeastern Mental Health Authority.
He was an avid fisherman and loved being out on the water. A devoted Red Sox fan, Doug enjoyed all sports and played baseball for many of the area teams and he umpired professionally for local leagues.
He is survived by his long time companion Erika, a brother Robert Fontaine of Jewett City, two sisters Geraldine Brickey of Lisbon and Diane Gilbert of Colchester, several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Greg Fontaine.
A celebration of his life will be held on November 10, 2019 from 1-4 pm at the Jacques Cartier Club, 79 Wilson Street Jewett City CT 06351.
Doug had a considerable fondness for cats and he and Erika rescued and adopted numerous cats throughout the years providing them with a loving home. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Pet Pals Northeast, PO Box 64 Plainfield CT 06374 and online at [email protected],com.
Abbey Cremation Service in Rocky Hill CT is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019