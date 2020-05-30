Douglas Reynolds
Douglas Reynolds 1949 - 2020
Danielson - Douglas P. Reynolds, Sr., 70, of Danielson, CT passed away peacefully with his family by his side Saturday, May 24, 2020 at Davis Place in Danielson, CT. He was born October 9, 1949 in Putnam, CT, son of the late Charles and Mary (Lacey) Reynolds. Douglas was the beloved husband of Judith (Raynsford) Reynolds the love of his life, they were married October 23, 1966.
Douglas worked most of his life at Anchor Glass as a Foreman and retired in 2012. He loved to watch the Patriots and the Red Sox with his son and grandsons. He was always quick to crack a joke and keep us all laughing, the life of the party for sure. He loved to play polka and really loved music. Douglas loved to sing with his daughter. He would watch the news and then keep us all informed on what was going on in the world each day. He also raised two of his grandsons from toddlers to men.
He leaves his wife Judith Reynolds of Danielson, CT; his daughter Tammy (Reynolds) Gebo and her husband Scott of Dayville, CT; his son Douglas P. Reynolds, Jr. of Orlando, FL; his siblings Brain Reynolds and his wife Carol of Danielson, CT and Debbie Kandolin of Webster, MA; his grandchildren Ryan Reynolds, Brett Reynolds, Zachary Gebo, Nathan Gebo, Noah Gebo and Kane Gebo; his great grandchildren Oliver Gebo and Alayla Gebo. He was predeceased by two siblings Gorden Reynolds and Brenda (Reynolds) Rusell.
Funeral Services will be held at a later date at Gagnon and Costello Funeral Home, 33 Reynolds Street, Danielson, CT. Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.com

Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
