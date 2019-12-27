|
|
Douglas Ward 1948 - 2019
Groton - Douglas Ward, 71 of Groton, formerly New London passed away peacefully on Wednesday December 25, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital.
Doug was born on June 26, 1948 in New London, Connecticut, the son of the late Paul and Florence Jackson Ward. He graduated from New London High School and served in the US Coast Guard Reserve from 1967 to 1973.
Doug was a kind generous spirit and found great pleasure in helping others. He enjoyed meeting new people in the community and getting to know them. He loved animals, especially his dogs. He also enjoyed spending time outside working in the garden or just being in the sunshine. He was a devoted sports fan and loved watching the New York Yankees. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.
Mr. Ward is survived by his son, Douglas Ward and his wife, Brandi of Newington; his son, Dale Ward and his wife, Sochi of North Chelmsford; his sister, Roberta Pescatello; his four grandchildren, Kyra, Julia, Kale and Felix; and his nieces Gail, Kay and Lynn; and nephews, Tiff and Jeffery; and his beloved friend Teresa Campbell. He was predeceased by his brother Paul Ward Jr. and sister Eleanor Peters.
Service will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, 2019