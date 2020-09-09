Duane F. Smith 1951 - 2020

Lisbon - Duane F. Smith, 68, of Lisbon died Friday evening September 4, 2020, at home with his family by his side.

He was born in Maine, September 19, 1951, the son of the late Harland C. Sr. and Dorothy (Spofford) Smith.

Duane was first employed for the city of Norwich before becoming a self-employed painting contractor. He was a 1969 graduate from NFA, was a life member of the Thamesville AC and enjoyed strawberry ice cream.

He was married to his loving and devoted wife Susan (O'Connell) Smith who survives him. Besides his wife, he is survived by two brothers, Sonny Smith (Gloria) and Richard Smith (Jane), three sisters, Judy Marrotte (Bob), Jeannie Barile (Nick) and Linda Kellogg, lifetime special friends, Elmer and Muriel Remson, and nieces and nephews.

A memorial gathering will be held Sunday, September 20, 2020, at the Moose Lodge in Bozrah from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.



